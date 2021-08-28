-
Sergio Garcia shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia nearly holes out to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Garcia had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Garcia suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garcia at even for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Garcia's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Garcia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Garcia at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Garcia had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Garcia's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.
