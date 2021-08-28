-
Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to even for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
