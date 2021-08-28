  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.