In his third round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Scheffler's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Scheffler's 111 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 under for the round.