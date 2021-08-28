Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Abraham Ancer; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Burns hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Burns's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Burns's 197 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.