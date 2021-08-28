-
Ryan Palmer comes back from a rocky start in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his round in 53rd at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Ryan Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 second, Palmer chipped in his third shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
