-
-
Russell Henley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day in 69th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 11th, Henley's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Henley's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-