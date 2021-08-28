-
-
Rory McIlroy delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. McIlroy finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Rory McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.
-
-