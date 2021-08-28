Robert Streb hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Streb hit his 109 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Streb hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 277 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Streb's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 356-yard par-4 fifth Streb hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Streb at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.