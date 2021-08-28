Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Mickelson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.