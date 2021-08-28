-
Phil Mickelson shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
Highlights
Phil Mickelson chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Mickelson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
