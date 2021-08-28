-
Paul Casey putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey holes 17-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Paul Casey makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Paul Casey hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Paul Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
