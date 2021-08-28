-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire makes 14-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Patton Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
