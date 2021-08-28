-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay's bunker play yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 1st at 21 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Cantlay hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Cantlay's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 221-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
-
-