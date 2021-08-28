  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay's bunker play yields birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.