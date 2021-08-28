-
Max Homa shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Max Homa drains 24-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 11th, Homa's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Homa chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Homa got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
