Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy drains 12-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, McNealy hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
