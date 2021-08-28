-
-
Matt Jones shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 41st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Jones's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Jones had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
-
-