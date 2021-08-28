-
Marc Leishman shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman rolls in 28-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 13th green, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at even for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Leishman hit his 138 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Leishman hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Leishman's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
