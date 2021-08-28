-
-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes sinks 40-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 10th, Mackenzie Hughes's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 3 under for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.
-
-