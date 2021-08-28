  • Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lucas Glover makes a 56-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Lucas Glover makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship

