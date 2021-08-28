In his third round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Glover hit his 268 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Glover hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Glover's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 10th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Glover's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.