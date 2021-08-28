-
Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen rolls in 14-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Louis Oosthuizen had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Oosthuizen hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 8 under for the round.
