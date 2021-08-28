  • Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen rolls in 14-footer for birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.