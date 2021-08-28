-
Lee Westwood shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood taps in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lee Westwood makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Lee Westwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Westwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Westwood's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Westwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Westwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Westwood to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Westwood had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 5 under for the round.
