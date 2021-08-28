-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Streelman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
