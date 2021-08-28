-
-
Kevin Na shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na spins approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 16 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Na's 171 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
-
-