-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Sam Burns and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 16 under.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kisner at 2 over for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Kisner chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
-
-