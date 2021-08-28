-
Keith Mitchell putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell's 24-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keith Mitchell makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
Keith Mitchell got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keith Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Mitchell's 82 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
