Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
Highlights
Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Sam Burns and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 16 under.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at even for the round.
