K.H. Lee shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee rolls in 49-footer for eagle at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes eagle on the par-5 12th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 11th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lee's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Lee chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 6 under for the round.
