Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas sends in 17-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Justin Thomas makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 29th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
Thomas got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
