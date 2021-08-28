-
Jordan Spieth putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth's 26-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
Jordan Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jordan Spieth to even for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
