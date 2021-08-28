  • Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's impressive second leads to birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.