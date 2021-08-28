Jon Rahm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round in 8th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Jon Rahm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 third, Rahm hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rahm's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rahm's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Rahm's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 under for the round.