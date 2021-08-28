Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Niemann's tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Niemann's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 589-yard par-5 second, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 224-yard par-3 third, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 4 under for the round.