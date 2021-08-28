-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Vegas hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
