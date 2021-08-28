-
-
Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak holes 25-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his round tied for 17th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 221-yard par-3 13th, Jason Kokrak missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Kokrak had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kokrak's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.
-
-