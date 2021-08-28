-
-
Hudson Swafford shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Hudson Swafford curls in 13-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day in 9th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Swafford chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Swafford's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Swafford's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Swafford had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
-
-