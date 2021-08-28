-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's 20-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 16 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Matsuyama had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into native area, Matsuyama hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
