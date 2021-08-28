-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs dials in second to set up eagle at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harry Higgs makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Harry Higgs hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 276 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.
-
-