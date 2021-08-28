-
Harris English putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English sinks 37-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 41st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Harris English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, English's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put English at even-par for the round.
English hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
