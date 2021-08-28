  • Harris English putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English sinks 37-footer for birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.