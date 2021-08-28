  • Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.