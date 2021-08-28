-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Varner III chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Varner III's 186 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
-
-