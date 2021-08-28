-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Erik van Rooyen in the third round at the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen rolls in 43-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, van Rooyen's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, van Rooyen had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
Van Rooyen hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
