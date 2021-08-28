-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Grillo's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Grillo hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
