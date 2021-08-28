Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 9th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Dustin Johnson had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 589-yard par-5 second. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Johnson at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 568-yard par-5 12th. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.