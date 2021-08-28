-
Daniel Berger posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the third round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger's nice tee shot yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Berger finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 17 under.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Daniel Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Berger hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
