Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Rahm, Burns and McIlroy share 8-under lead after Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Jon Rahm each carded 8-under 64s to lead by one heading into Friday.
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 17 under.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Conners hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
