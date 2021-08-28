-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 495-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Morikawa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Morikawa's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
