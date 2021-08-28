  • Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.