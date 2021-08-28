-
Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kirk's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Kirk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kirk had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
