In his third round at the BMW Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 80 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 224-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.