Charl Schwartzel putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 14th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Charl Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
