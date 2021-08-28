-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz nearly holes out to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
On the par-4 11th, Ortiz's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at even-par for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.
