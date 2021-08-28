-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 2 under for the round.
-
-