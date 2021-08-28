-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith rips wood close and birdies at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Smith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
Smith his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Smith's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
-
-