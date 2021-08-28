-
Cameron Champ finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Champ got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even-par for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Champ hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
